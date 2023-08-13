MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,124,000 after buying an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,061,000 after acquiring an additional 471,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,768,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $203.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $139.07 and a 1 year high of $209.17. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

