Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 2,534 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 33,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $149.75 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.29.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile



Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

