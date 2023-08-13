Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.10.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.