New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $185.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.19 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.73 and its 200-day moving average is $199.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

