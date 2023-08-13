Glenview Trust co Purchases New Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Down 2.1 %

Gentex stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gentex

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

