US Bancorp DE Buys 2,863 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $26,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 451,175 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE LEG opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 108.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

