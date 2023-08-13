Glenview Trust co Purchases New Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

