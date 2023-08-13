2,773 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.64.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $287,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,024 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $287,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.