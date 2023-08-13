Glenview Trust co Sells 3,180 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Glenview Trust co reduced its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.