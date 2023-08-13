US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $28,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 396,176 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $703,187,000 after purchasing an additional 124,453 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $289.51 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

