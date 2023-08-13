US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,829 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 33,717 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $27,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.04.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $122.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,399 shares of company stock worth $2,748,023. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

