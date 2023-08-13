US Bancorp DE Buys 34,929 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $27,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.86.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2759 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

