US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $27,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $170.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

