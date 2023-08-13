Glenview Trust co Purchases Shares of 1,531 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $166.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.49 and its 200 day moving average is $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock worth $9,685,937. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

