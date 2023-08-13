Glenview Trust co Raises Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $474.06 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

