Glenview Trust co Grows Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.48.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Steel Dynamics

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.