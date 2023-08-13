Glenview Trust co Has $265,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

