Glenview Trust co Has $257,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Glenview Trust co lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $951,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,275,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 327,272 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,608 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 120,661 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 118.9% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 30,012 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.3% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.42 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.03.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

