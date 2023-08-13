Glenview Trust co Sells 187 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Glenview Trust co cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935,969 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $151.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

