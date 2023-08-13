Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CSL opened at $288.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

