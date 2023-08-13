Glenview Trust co Takes $251,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,506 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $200.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.96. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $206.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

