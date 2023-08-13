Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lowered its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WERN stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WERN

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.