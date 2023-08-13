Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 1,984 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 69.6% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 29.3% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.27.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

