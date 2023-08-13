Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Position Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,178 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.12% of Kohl’s worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,157,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,697,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after acquiring an additional 908,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,987,000 after acquiring an additional 772,711 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -465.11%.

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.