Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $140.56 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.37.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

