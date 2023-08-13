Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,038 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 23,905 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Tripadvisor worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,817 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,163 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $4,013,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of TRIP opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

