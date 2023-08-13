Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.15 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IPG opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

