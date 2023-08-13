Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,018 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $860.11 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.83 and a fifty-two week high of $892.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $812.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $743.58.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.