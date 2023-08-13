Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 178.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,286 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after buying an additional 755,225 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,883,000 after buying an additional 138,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,843,254.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,843,254.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $617,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,897 shares of company stock worth $39,301,422 in the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.75. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.32.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

