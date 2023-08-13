Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,625,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $6,849,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,931,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,827,000 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.21.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 94.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on K

Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.