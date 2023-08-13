Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,349 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.6 %

BN stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 311.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.