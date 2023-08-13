Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 1,861 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MAS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

