Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $420,569,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 587.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 326,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 278,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 495.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after buying an additional 231,291 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $63.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at $20,275,942.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,676,050 shares of company stock worth $187,644,605 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

