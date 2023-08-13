Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 2,955 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.06% of West Fraser Timber worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,809,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 97.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,030,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after acquiring an additional 508,086 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 257,798 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 158,797.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158,797 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 95.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.50 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.