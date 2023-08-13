Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 1,302 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $226.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.89. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $240.18.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at $30,804,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.76.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

