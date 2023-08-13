Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 965,045 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.13. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,586 shares of company stock worth $70,143,470. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.48.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

