Brown Advisory Inc. Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,761 shares of company stock valued at $76,197,764 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $223.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.08. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.64%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.