Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 2,943 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Equity Residential by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,469 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Equity Residential by 1,058.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $66.42 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 119.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

