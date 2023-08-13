Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 12,274 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,274 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,891,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,255,000 after buying an additional 1,644,778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 451.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,573,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,271,000 after buying an additional 1,288,069 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,019,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,913 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

DELL opened at $56.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

