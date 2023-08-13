UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 139,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 371,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,444,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 400,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,200,000 after buying an additional 201,298 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,531 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

NYSE JPM opened at $154.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.09 and a 200-day moving average of $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $448.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

