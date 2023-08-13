Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.48 Million Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.13% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,143,000 after buying an additional 791,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,161.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,414,000 after buying an additional 3,316,747 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,616,000 after buying an additional 2,267,840 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,201,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,539,000.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

