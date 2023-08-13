Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.