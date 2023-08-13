Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 950 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Bank of America increased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $160.99 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 135.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.16.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

