iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Holdings Trimmed by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,228.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IYW stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $114.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

