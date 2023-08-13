Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $96,000 in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.95 million, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

