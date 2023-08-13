Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 2,939 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 30.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 769,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 180,357 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth $350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 53.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,237,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 430,046 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 4.7% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 5.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.18 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.0878 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

