22,681 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 846,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TME stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.70 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

