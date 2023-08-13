Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. United Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.46 and a 200 day moving average of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.