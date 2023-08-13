Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 13,305 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6,930.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

VIPS opened at $16.58 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

