Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,326,000 after acquiring an additional 91,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,388,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,121,113,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $304.49 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.33. The company has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

